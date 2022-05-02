Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LAZ, NKLA, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), where a total volume of 4,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 479,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of LAZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 903,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,400 underlying shares of LAZ. Below is a chart showing LAZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) saw options trading volume of 44,978 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 22,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 20,342 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
