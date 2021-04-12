Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LAND, COST, SRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND), where a total of 1,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of LAND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 236,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of LAND. Below is a chart showing LAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 17,625 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,851 contracts, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares or approximately 58% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

