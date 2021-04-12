Markets
LAND

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LAND, COST, SRPT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND), where a total of 1,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of LAND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 236,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of LAND. Below is a chart showing LAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 17,625 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,851 contracts, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares or approximately 58% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LAND options, COST options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAND COST SRPT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular