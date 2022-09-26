Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LAMR, ECPG, AGNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), where a total volume of 4,731 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 473,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,400 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) options are showing a volume of 2,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.3% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 63,645 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 22,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LAMR options, ECPG options, or AGNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
