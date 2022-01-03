Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KSS, MA, DISCA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 25,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,900 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 21,479 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) saw options trading volume of 32,999 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

