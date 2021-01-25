Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KR, LB, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 82,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.1% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 6,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,800 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 28,152 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring January 29, 2021, with 10,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 52,424 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 3,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KR options, LB options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

