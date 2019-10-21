Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KNX, GLPI, HAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), where a total volume of 9,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 921,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) options are showing a volume of 3,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 327,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of GLPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of GLPI. Below is a chart showing GLPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 58,569 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,500 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

