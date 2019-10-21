Markets
KNX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KNX, GLPI, HAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), where a total volume of 9,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 921,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) options are showing a volume of 3,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 327,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of GLPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of GLPI. Below is a chart showing GLPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 58,569 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,500 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KNX options, GLPI options, or HAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KNX GLPI HAL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular