Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KMPH, UAA, KMX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KemPharm Inc (Symbol: KMPH), where a total of 2,176 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 217,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of KMPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 497,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of KMPH. Below is a chart showing KMPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) options are showing a volume of 22,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 8,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,600 underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 5,304 contracts, representing approximately 530,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMPH options, UAA options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.