Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KIDS, SJM, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS), where a total volume of 416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 41,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 93,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) options are showing a volume of 3,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 6,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KIDS options, SJM options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.