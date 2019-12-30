Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JWN, SVRA, TPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total of 10,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,700 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Savara Inc (Symbol: SVRA) options are showing a volume of 2,349 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 234,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of SVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of SVRA. Below is a chart showing SVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) saw options trading volume of 2,261 contracts, representing approximately 226,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

