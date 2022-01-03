Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JWN, MU, ZBRA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total of 38,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.6% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 139,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 13,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) saw options trading volume of 1,955 contracts, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

