Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JPM, USFD, XLNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 77,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) saw options trading volume of 10,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,300 underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 16,877 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 30, 2020, with 2,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,800 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, USFD options, or XLNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.