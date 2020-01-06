Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JNJ, TREE, AMED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 28,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 686 contracts, representing approximately 68,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) saw options trading volume of 1,029 contracts, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

