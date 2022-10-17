Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBHT, SWKS, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 5,559 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 555,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.9% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 670,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 14,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,300 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 16,830 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, SWKS options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

