Markets
JBHT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBHT, LB, DXCM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 7,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 776,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 150.9% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 28,278 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 10,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 6,219 contracts, representing approximately 621,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,000 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, LB options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBHT LB DXCM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular