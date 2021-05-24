Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBHT, LB, DXCM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 7,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 776,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 150.9% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 28,278 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 10,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 6,219 contracts, representing approximately 621,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,000 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

