Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBHT, FLWS, LCII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 3,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 759,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS) options are showing a volume of 2,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of FLWS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of FLWS. Below is a chart showing FLWS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) options are showing a volume of 565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

