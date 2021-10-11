Markets
JBHT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBHT, ADBE, CCL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 2,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 265,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 15,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 167,101 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 20,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JBHT options, ADBE options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBHT ADBE CCL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular