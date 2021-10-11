Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JBHT, ADBE, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 2,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 265,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 15,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 167,101 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 20,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

