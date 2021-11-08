Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: J, INTC, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J), where a total of 3,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month of 466,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,100 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 223,813 contracts, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 15,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 47,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 2,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

