Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ITW, KEYS, GRMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), where a total of 4,654 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 465,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) options are showing a volume of 5,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) saw options trading volume of 3,339 contracts, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

