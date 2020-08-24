Markets
ISRG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, GPS, AAP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 1,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 192,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 439,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 40,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 12,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 4,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 433,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, GPS options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISRG GPS AAP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular