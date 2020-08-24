Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, GPS, AAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 1,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 192,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 439,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 40,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 12,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 4,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 433,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

