Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IRTC, CROX, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC), where a total volume of 2,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 200,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,700 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 10,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,800 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 10,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

