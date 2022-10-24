Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IRTC, CMG, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC), where a total of 9,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 974,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 283.8% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 343,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 7,253 contracts, representing approximately 725,300 underlying shares or approximately 244.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,262 contracts, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares or approximately 140.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1610 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1610 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRTC options, CMG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

