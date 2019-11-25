Markets
IRBT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IRBT, MSFT, AX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 6,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 663,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,400 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 108,278 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 8,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,800 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 1,355 contracts, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, MSFT options, or AX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRBT MSFT AX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular