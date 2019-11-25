Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IRBT, MSFT, AX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 6,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 663,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,400 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 108,278 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 8,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,800 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 1,355 contracts, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, MSFT options, or AX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.