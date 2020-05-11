Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IRBT, FB, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 5,420 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 542,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 121,533 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 8,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,800 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 43,694 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 12,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

