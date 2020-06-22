Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INVA, BYND, STAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA), where a total volume of 6,788 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 678,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.6% of INVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares of INVA. Below is a chart showing INVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 76,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 8,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 3,591 contracts, representing approximately 359,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

