Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTU, GLW, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 7,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 766,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 23,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 8,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,000 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 41,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 8,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,200 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTU options, GLW options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

