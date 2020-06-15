Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTC, HD, RGLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 115,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 36,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 29,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 3,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

