Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INFN, CALM, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Infinera Corp (Symbol: INFN), where a total volume of 16,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of INFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 9,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,300 underlying shares of INFN. Below is a chart showing INFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 2,212 contracts, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 41,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 7,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

