Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IMXI, RILY, APO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Money Express Inc (Symbol: IMXI), where a total volume of 1,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 165,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of IMXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of IMXI. Below is a chart showing IMXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 1,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 19,615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IMXI options, RILY options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
