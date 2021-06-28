Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IIPR, QADA, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 3,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 361,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 167,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

QAD, Inc. (Symbol: QADA) saw options trading volume of 1,068 contracts, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares or approximately 208.3% of QADA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of QADA. Below is a chart showing QADA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 84,371 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 207.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 9,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

