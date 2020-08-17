Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ICE, AMC, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), where a total of 19,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of ICE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ICE. Below is a chart showing ICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 35,818 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 50,416 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

