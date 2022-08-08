Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, STAA, RGLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 63,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 14,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 3,132 contracts, representing approximately 313,200 underlying shares or approximately 99.6% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 5,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,600 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
