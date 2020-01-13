Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, LLY, HES

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 17,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 17,263 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 9,506 contracts, representing approximately 950,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, LLY options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM LLY HES

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular