Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, LLY, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 17,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 17,263 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) saw options trading volume of 9,506 contracts, representing approximately 950,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, LLY options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

