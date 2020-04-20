Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, DPZ, FLIR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 67,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 2,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 9,063 contracts, representing approximately 906,300 underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) options are showing a volume of 14,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 6,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,400 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

