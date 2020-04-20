Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, DPZ, FLIR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 67,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 2,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 9,063 contracts, representing approximately 906,300 underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) options are showing a volume of 14,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 6,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,400 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, DPZ options, or FLIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM DPZ FLIR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular