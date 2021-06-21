Markets
IBM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, CRM, O

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 23,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 36,570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) options are showing a volume of 18,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of O's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 14,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of O. Below is a chart showing O's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular