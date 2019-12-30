Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUN, CXO, RRGB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total volume of 9,549 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 954,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) options are showing a volume of 8,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (Symbol: RRGB) options are showing a volume of 1,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 120,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of RRGB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of RRGB. Below is a chart showing RRGB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUN options, CXO options, or RRGB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

