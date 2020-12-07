Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUM, GS, TTWO

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 5,298 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 529,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 821,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 6,647 contracts, representing approximately 664,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

HUM GS TTWO

