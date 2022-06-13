Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HSY, COP, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 5,086 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 508,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 32,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 15,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 70,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 11,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HSY options, COP options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.