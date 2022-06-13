Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HSY, COP, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 5,086 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 508,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 32,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 15,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 70,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 11,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, COP options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.