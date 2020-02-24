Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HLT, TREE, LYV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 12,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,900 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 544 contracts, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 56 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,600 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 7,875 contracts, representing approximately 787,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLT options, TREE options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

