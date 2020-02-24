Markets
HLT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HLT, TREE, LYV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 12,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,900 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 544 contracts, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 56 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,600 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 7,875 contracts, representing approximately 787,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HLT options, TREE options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLT TREE LYV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular