Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HLT, PHM, SNPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 55,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 258.4% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 25,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 21,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,100 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 5,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

