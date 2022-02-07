Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HLT, ON, SLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total volume of 22,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 12,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 57,181 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 117,896 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 35,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLT options, ON options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

