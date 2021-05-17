Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HL, CEVA, UNFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL), where a total volume of 58,574 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of HL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,600 underlying shares of HL. Below is a chart showing HL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) saw options trading volume of 1,094 contracts, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares or approximately 60% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 6,385 contracts, representing approximately 638,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

