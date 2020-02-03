Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HGV, UPS, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV), where a total of 3,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 346,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 579,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 18,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 74,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 5,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,900 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

