Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HELE, OKTA, BYD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 1,311 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 207,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,100 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 10,705 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 13,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 9,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,700 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, OKTA options, or BYD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.