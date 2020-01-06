Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HD, PXD, FIVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 28,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 7,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 762,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 6,466 contracts, representing approximately 646,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, PXD options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

