Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HALO, TGT, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HALO), where a total volume of 16,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 163.7% of HALO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,300 underlying shares of HALO. Below is a chart showing HALO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 49,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 160,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 16,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HALO options, TGT options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

