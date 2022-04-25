Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GT, WMT, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT), where a total of 34,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 14,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 49,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 3,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 9,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 934,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $655 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $655 strike highlighted in orange:
