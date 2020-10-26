Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GT, WDAY, ANET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT), where a total of 17,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring October 30, 2020, with 6,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,100 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 8,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 3,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GT options, WDAY options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

