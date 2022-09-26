Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GS, NCR, LIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 24,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 25,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 4,859 contracts, representing approximately 485,900 underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, NCR options, or LIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.