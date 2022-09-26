Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GS, NCR, LIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 24,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 25,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 4,859 contracts, representing approximately 485,900 underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

