Markets
GS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GS, NAV, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 54,577 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 272.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Navistar International Corp. (Symbol: NAV) saw options trading volume of 4,921 contracts, representing approximately 492,100 underlying shares or approximately 212.2% of NAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of NAV. Below is a chart showing NAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 40,157 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 188.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, NAV options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS NAV FDX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular