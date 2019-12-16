Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GS, NAV, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 54,577 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 272.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Navistar International Corp. (Symbol: NAV) saw options trading volume of 4,921 contracts, representing approximately 492,100 underlying shares or approximately 212.2% of NAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of NAV. Below is a chart showing NAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 40,157 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 188.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, NAV options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

