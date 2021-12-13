Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GRWG, SBUX, WGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG), where a total of 8,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 874,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,800 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 28,775 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 1,965 contracts, representing approximately 196,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRWG options, SBUX options, or WGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.